Comedy Central declares today "South Park Day" in lieu of new episode

Donald Trump loves to give regular days Very Special designations. April 2 was “Liberation Day,” aka the day his reciprocal tariffs angered governments around the world and made a bunch of stuff more expensive. This past Monday was also “Liberation Day,” as the National Guard rolled into D.C. in response to a bunch of made-up crimes. (Originality has never really been his strong suit.) Still, despite the fact that he does it all the time, we have a sneaking suspicion Trump won’t be too fond of Comedy Central doing the same thing with South Park, the show that’s become one of his bigger nemeses over the past few weeks.

South Park has aired just two episodes of its long-awaited 27th season, and already the no-holds-barred satire has the White House in a full-on meltdown. (Kind of like Kristi Noem’s face in episode two.) Trump and his cronies are getting a small break from the jabs today as the Trey Parker and Matt Stone-created series takes off its second week since premiering in July. Unfortunately for them, they won’t be able to escape its presence entirely. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the network has officially deemed August 13 “South Park Day” to honor the anniversary of the show’s first ever episode, “Cartman Gets An Anal Probe,” which aired back in 1997.

While this season’s first off-week was announced amidst the Trump admin’s rants about South Park‘s alleged irrelevance and lack of inspiration (the Trump-bashing episode delivered the series its highest viewership in years), this break has been in the schedule for a while. Instead of a new episode, Comedy Central is airing a full day of fan-favorite episodes, interviews with Parker and Stone, and behind-the-scenes footage, all leading up to a re-run of “Cartman Gets An Anal Probe” at 10 p.m. ET.

But even having a week off doesn’t necessarily ensure the Trump admin’s safety from new incendiary clips. Earlier this week, the show posted an alternate end credit scene to the second episode featuring Noem gleefully shooting up an entire pet store’s worth of dogs (after she already shot quite a few in the episode proper). We’ll see how Trump and co. respond to whatever fresh insults (and/or penis-based horrors) Parker and Stone dream up in episode three.