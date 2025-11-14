Very weird game series Death Stranding to become very weird Disney+ animated show

There’s a little game you can play with Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding video game series, and all that it requires, in terms of materials, is a handful of basic facts about the franchise, and a normie to relate them to. You win when they call you a liar, and it usually doesn’t take that long: After all, we’re talking about a post-apocalyptic walking simulator where Norman Reedus plays the world’s most badass mailman, hogtying obsessive package thieves and launching himself out of cannons. Where major characters are played by motion-captured copies of Guillermo Del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn. Where you fend off ghosts by throwing grenades filled with your main character’s magical pee, while he carries a canteen that automatically fills itself back up with Monster brand energy drink. Wait, don’t go! We haven’t even gotten to the part where the Norman Reedus character talks glowingly about how riding a motorcycle is just like watching AMC’s Ride With Norman Reedus!

What we’re trying to establish here is that these are weird games, and now they’re apparently going to be a weird animated TV show, too. This is per THR, which reports that Kojima has apparently signed with Disney to make a Disney+ animated series, Death Stranding Isolations, set in the world of the show, and which we can only assume will also be suitably bonkers. Featuring 2D animation (courtesy of Japanese studio E&H Production), the show will apparently center on a man and a woman going on a journey in the world of Kojima’s games, where humanity screwed everything up for itself by reaching out to the realm of death, opening a door that’s caused deadly time-accelerating rain called timefall to blanket the earth. and lethal ghosts to prowl the vast stretches of countryside now abandoned by humanity.

Kojima Productions has released two Death Stranding games so far, with the sequel, subtitled On The Beach, arriving earlier this year. In announcing the show, Metal Gear creator Kojima—who’s also working on a film adaptation of the series with A24, and has long held ludicrously unsubtle desires to break into his beloved worlds of TV and film—stated that his goal was to bring the story of his games to people who don’t play video games.