Very weird game series Death Stranding to become very weird Disney+ animated show
Hideo Kojima's post-apocalyptic mail delivery simulators are getting a Disney+ animated version, Death Stranding Isolations.Death Stranding 2, Image: Sony
There’s a little game you can play with Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding video game series, and all that it requires, in terms of materials, is a handful of basic facts about the franchise, and a normie to relate them to. You win when they call you a liar, and it usually doesn’t take that long: After all, we’re talking about a post-apocalyptic walking simulator where Norman Reedus plays the world’s most badass mailman, hogtying obsessive package thieves and launching himself out of cannons. Where major characters are played by motion-captured copies of Guillermo Del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn. Where you fend off ghosts by throwing grenades filled with your main character’s magical pee, while he carries a canteen that automatically fills itself back up with Monster brand energy drink. Wait, don’t go! We haven’t even gotten to the part where the Norman Reedus character talks glowingly about how riding a motorcycle is just like watching AMC’s Ride With Norman Reedus!