Ebertfest says goodbye to Champaign-Urbana, promises reinvention

The cinema landscape—for both exhibition and criticism—is changing, and the local festival scene will change with it. Ebertfest, founded by and named after famed Chicago critic Roger Ebert, announced that after 26 years the festival will no longer be partnering with the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana. In a letter posted to the festival’s website, Ebert’s widow and publisher Chaz Ebert and the school’s College of Media dean Tracy Sulkin shared that the event would be “evolving.” The message states that “financial considerations facing both universities and film festivals have led us to the conclusion that there is not a clearly sustainable path for the festival in its present form.”

In the letter, they write that “all good things must come to an end—or, in this case, a new beginning. Thus, we write to share the bittersweet news that 2025 marked the festival’s last year in Champaign-Urbana. We understand that for all of us this marks a big change. Like you, we will miss the excitement of Ebertfest in our community—and Roger’s hometown—and the way it has brought together actors, directors, producers, critics, and the audience in dialogue about film and its importance in our society.” It goes on, “Roger said that ‘movies are a machine that generates empathy and allows us to understand the lives of a person of a different age, race, gender, religion, or socio-economic class for two hours at a time’ and that kind of empathy remains much needed in our society to help us realize that we are all in this together.“

The news comes just one month after the Chicago Tribune eliminated the role of film critic at the paper, a position previously held by Gene Siskel. Michael Phillips, the outlet’s most recent film critic, took a buyout as a result. Six months previous, Ebert’s old stomping grounds the Chicago Sun-Times also lost its film critic Richard Roeper, who took a buyout as part of a larger downsizing of the paper’s staff. The dearth of criticism in Chicago reflects a larger trend as many contemplate what the future of criticism even is within the media industry.

The letter states that Chaz and and festival director Nate Kohn “are actively exploring inspired ideas for reinventing Ebertfest and will be sharing updates as those plans crystallize.” But “other things remain steadfast—our recognition of the profound impact Roger Ebert had on film and film criticism, our appreciation for our quarter-century of partnership, and our commitment to continuing innovative programming for the public,” it concludes. “Please be on the lookout for details about events for the months ahead. Until then, we’ll see you at the movies!”