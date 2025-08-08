Eddie Murphy lists his worst movies, defends Norbit as not "that bad"
Norbit infamously debuted while Murphy was in Oscar contention for his role in Dreamgirls.Screenshot: Paramount Pictures/YouTube
It’s no secret that Eddie Murphy’s filmography is varied, full of both hits and misses. Perhaps the most infamous of the misses is Norbit, a 2006 film that came out around the same time that Murphy was an Oscar front-runner for his role in Dreamgirls. Norbit was received so poorly that the conventional wisdom is that it cost Murphy the Oscar. (“[T]he image of him in a grotesque fat suit and hot-pink bikini as Rasputia—a malevolent, flatulent Big Momma-type who terrorizes everyone she encounters—spurred his precipitous decline,” says a 2009 A.V. Club feature referencing the two movies.) But Murphy still likes the movie, and wouldn’t even rate it as his worst.