June Squibb is "proudly troublesome" in trailer for Scarlett Johansson's Eleanor The Great
The Cannes premiere marked Johansson's directorial debut.Photo: Sony Pictures Classics
Once again, June Squibb is proving that there’s no age limit on being a leading lady. The nonagenarian stars in Scarlett Johansson’s feature length directorial debut, Eleanor The Great, as a “witty and proudly troublesome 94-year-old” forced to move from Florida to Manhattan after the death of her best friend, Bessie (Rita Zohar). After a series of misunderstandings, Eleanor ends up telling “a tale that takes on a dangerous life of its own,” per the film’s logline. But while Eleanor may be bending the truth, her story ends up leading her into a brand new friendship, this time with a young journalism student named Nina (Erin Kellyman) who’s dealing with a loss of her own. As Nina delves deeper into Eleanor’s (phony) tale of her life as a Holocaust survivor, she also finds a way to re-connect with her grieving, news anchor father (Chiwetel Ejiofor).