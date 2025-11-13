FX cancels English Teacher after two seasons

FX has pulled the plug on its two-season comedy series English Teacher, with Deadline reporting today that the cancellation was handed down less than two months after the school-based sitcom’s second season was dropped onto FX On Hulu.

We often like to note, in moments like this, whether the networks in question feel moved to distribute a statement alongside the grim news, basically saying “Hey, sorry we canceled you, and better luck next time;” in this case, no statement from Disney-owned FX appears to be forthcoming. This, despite the fact that the comedy series—in which Alvarez, who also wrote, produced, and directed, starred as a dysfunctional high school English teacher trying to make it to the end of each day without being fired—garnered some decent critical heat, especially during its first season, where it was nominated for awards by the WGA, Critics Choice, and Film Independent Spirit Awards. Our own reviews of the series emphasized what a good platform for other comic performers the show could be, most especially Alvarez’s co-stars, Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, Sean Patton, and Carmen Christopher.

News of the cancellation is, of course, at least moderately inextricable from the pall that fell over the series’ fortunes right around the time the first season was picking up its awards season momentum, when Vulture ran a report that Alvarez had been accused of sexual assault by Jon Ebeling, a collaborator on a previous project. Disney never publicly commented on the allegations, but it did notably hesitate on issuing the show’s renewal order for its second season, not handing down notice until five months after the series had finished its initial run. FX/Hulu also altered the show’s release scheduled for its second season, opting for a binge release of all ten of its episodes, as opposed to the weekly drops that the show’s first season received.