Residents surrounding the Westfield, New Jersey home which became the focal point of the new Netflix series The Watcher now have to deal with droves of fans coming to watch the house themselves. Apparently, viewers of the popular show are coming to the neighborhood in droves , causing traffic and posing a general annoyance to neighbors.

The Ryan Murphy show was not filmed at the actual Westfield location, instead opting to use a home in Rye, New York, but that hasn’t kept folks from leaping off of their couches to catch a glimpse of the real house.

“It’s just a really interesting story,” one visitor tells NJ.com. “I lived in New Providence when this was all happening, so now that I’m visiting friends here, I thought, ‘let’s see the house.’”

Barricades and yellow tape have been strung up around the home to prevent trespassers on the property. The Broaddus family (who received the menacing letters from the self-designated Watcher) has not resided in the home for a while now, leaving the new tenants to deal with the lingering effects of the saga.

“We are all concerned for the family living there now and their neighbors,” resident Trish Dulinkski says. “I cannot imagine how long it will be before people lose interest so the neighborhood can go back to normal, nor can I imagine how much mail the poor current owners will receive from crackpots all over the world.”

The Watcher is currently available to watch on Netflix. The series stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as the unlucky couple who move into the Westfield home, completely unaware someone’s made it their mission to not only keep an eye on it, but ensure they know they are unwelcome guests.