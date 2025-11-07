Here are the nominees for the 68th Grammy Awards

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with 9 nominations, followed by Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and Bad Bunny.

By Emma Keates  |  November 7, 2025 | 11:32am
Photo: Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Music News Grammy Awards
Here are the nominees for the 68th Grammy Awards

After a surprisingly uplifting ceremony in February, the Recording Academy is gearing up for its 68th annual Grammy Awards in 2026. Nominations were announced this morning for a year that included notable releases from Grammy stalwarts like Lady Gaga (Mayhem) and Kendrick Lamar (GNX) as well as relative newcomers like Alex Warren (“Ordinary”) and Laufey (A Matter of Time). It should be noted that Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl, which is expected to receive a whole bunch of nominations next year, was not included in this year’s eligibility window, which ran from August 31, 2024 to August 30, 2025.

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with nine total nominations. It was also a good morning for Lady Gaga, who received seven nods, as well as Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny, who both got six.

The 68th annual Grammy Awards will be held February 1 next year in Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Check out a selection of the nominees below. The full list can be found on the Grammys website.

Album of the Year

Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny
Swag – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Mutt – Leon Thomas
Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Record of the Year

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Anxiety” – Doechii
“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar With SZA
“The Subway” – Chappell Roan
“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars

Song of the Year

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Anxiety” – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
“APT.” – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (Rosé, Bruno Mars)
“DtMF” – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)
“Luther” – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)
“Manchild” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young

Best Pop Vocal Album

SWAG – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) – Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance 

DAISIES – Justin Bieber
Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter
Disease – Lady Gaga
The Subway – Chappell Roan
Messy – Lola Young

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Glorious – GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly – JID
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Best R&B Album

Beloved— Giveon
Why Not More? — Coco Jones
The Crown — Ledisi
Escape Room — Teyana Taylor
Mutt — Leon Thomas

Best Rock Album

Private Music – Deftones
I Quit – Haim
From Zero – Linkin Park
NEVER ENOUGH – Turnstile
Idols – Yunblud

Best Metal Performance

“Night Terror” — Dream Theater
“Lachryma” — Ghost
“Emergence” — Sleep Token
“Soft Spine””—Spiritbox
“Birds” — Turnstile

Best Alternative Music Album

Sable, Fable – Bon Iver
Songs of a Lost World – The Cure
Don’t Tap the Glass – Tyler, the Creator
Moisturizer – Wet Leg
Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar a Day — Charley Crockett
American Romance — Lukas Nelson
Oh What a Beautiful World — Willie Nelson
Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price
Ain’t in It for My Health — Zach Top

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini
Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers
Evangeline vs. the Machine — Eric Church
Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll
Postcards From Texas — Miranda Lambert

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“As Alive as You Need Me to Be” [From Tron: Ares] — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
“Golden” [From KPop Demon Hunters] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)
“I Lied to You” [From Sinners] — Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters
(Miles Caton)
“Never Too Late” [From Elton John: Never Too Late] — Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)
“Pale, Pale Moon” [From Sinners] — Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)
“Sinners” [From Sinners] — Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis
Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)

Best Musical Theater Album

Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Gypsy
Just In Time
Maybe Happy Ending

Best African Music Performance

“Love” — Burna Boy
“With You” — Davido Featuring Omah Lay
“Hope & Love” — Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin
“Gimme Dat”— Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid
“Push 2 Start” — Tyla

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

MALA MÍA — Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera
Y Lo Que Viene — Grupo Frontera
Sin Rodeos — Paola Jara
Palabra De To’s (Seca) — Carín León
Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo) — Bobby Pulido

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters
“Still (Live)” — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius
Wilson, songwriters
“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters
“Come Jesus Come” — Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar

Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical

Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz

Producer Of The Year, non-classical

Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave

 
Join the discussion...
 