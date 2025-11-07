Here are the nominees for the 68th Grammy Awards Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with 9 nominations, followed by Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and Bad Bunny.

After a surprisingly uplifting ceremony in February, the Recording Academy is gearing up for its 68th annual Grammy Awards in 2026. Nominations were announced this morning for a year that included notable releases from Grammy stalwarts like Lady Gaga (Mayhem) and Kendrick Lamar (GNX) as well as relative newcomers like Alex Warren (“Ordinary”) and Laufey (A Matter of Time). It should be noted that Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl, which is expected to receive a whole bunch of nominations next year, was not included in this year’s eligibility window, which ran from August 31, 2024 to August 30, 2025.

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with nine total nominations. It was also a good morning for Lady Gaga, who received seven nods, as well as Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny, who both got six.

The 68th annual Grammy Awards will be held February 1 next year in Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Check out a selection of the nominees below. The full list can be found on the Grammys website.

Album of the Year

Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny

Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Mutt – Leon Thomas

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Record of the Year

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“The Subway” – Chappell Roan

“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars

Song of the Year

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Anxiety” – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“APT.” – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (Rosé, Bruno Mars)

“DtMF” – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)

“Luther” – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

“Manchild” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best Pop Vocal Album

SWAG – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) – Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance

DAISIES – Justin Bieber

Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter

Disease – Lady Gaga

The Subway – Chappell Roan

Messy – Lola Young