Sam Claflin sees dead people in Harlan Coben’s Lazarus trailer

There’s a new Harlan Coben series coming out, and, like so many of Coben’s stories, this one has a twist: It’s being released on Prime Video instead of Netflix. In fairness, this isn’t the first time Prime Video has sourced a show from the best-selling novelist, though his name is practically synonymous with Netflix at this point. Netflix has been in the Coben business for years now, churning out titles like Fool Me Once, Missing You, and Caught for over half a decade. (The streamer’s tie to Coben isn’t going anywhere; it currently has two more series, Run Away and I Will Find You, in development.) Prime’s first Coben series, Harlan Coben’s Shelter, premiered in 2023, and this fall, it will also debut Harlan Coben’s Lazarus.

Naturally, Lazarus‘ story also has its fair share of twists and turns. “Based on an original story idea and written by the New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst, Harlan Coben’s Lazarus follows Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin) who returns home after his father Dr. Jonathan Lazarus (Bill Nighy) dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained,” the show’s synopsis reads. “He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death and his sister’s murder 25 years ago.”

One of the twists is revealed right in the trailer. Those “disturbing experiences that can’t be explained”? They’re ghosts. Joel is convinced he’s seeing the specter of not only his dead father but dozens of murder victims, even though nobody believes him. We’re left to ponder whether the ghosts are real or, like Joel’s friend suggests, he merely “went mental after [his] father’s death.” Or maybe Lazarus is cribbing from one of the more notorious twists in cinema history, and it’s actually Joel who’s been dead the whole time. Coben fans have exactly a month to log all of their theories before Lazarus premieres October 22. You can watch the trailer below: