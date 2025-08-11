Check into the exclusive trailer for Haunted Hotel, a new series from Rick And Morty team Will Forte and Eliza Coupe run a bed and breakfast for the damned in the new adult animated series Haunted Hotel.

Before TripAdvisor has its way with the show, The A.V. Club got its hands on the exclusive trailer for Haunted Hotel, a new adult animated comedy from the makers of Rick & Morty. The conceit is something like a Fawlty Towers with ghosts. In Haunted Hotel, we follow the exploits of a single mother and hotelier (Eliza Coupe) of The Undervale, a hotel overrun by spectres. As she attempts to keep the undead spirits haunting the premises at bay, her estranged and deceased brother (Will Forte), who thinks the ghosts have some pretty good ideas, is also haunting the place. Ghosts and a freeloading, dead brother? This woman can’t win. As we see in the trailer, she’s also got a lack of living guests and a demon occupying the body of an 18th-century child boy named Abaddon to contend with. The show also stars Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides, and Jimmi Simpson.