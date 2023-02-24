We may earn a commission from links on this page.

[Light spoilers follow for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.]



Jennifer Coolidge has had a busy past couple of years, starring in two seasons of The White Lotus and appearing in projects including The Watcher, Shotgun Wedding, and the new Netflix movie We Have A Ghost. However, in an alternate universe, she could have also added Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania to her résumé.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, screenwriter Jeff Loveness shares that the American Pie actor met with Marvel to discuss playing Linda, a woman that Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) briefly dated at some point during the 30-year span in which he believed his wife Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) to be dead.

“But Linda never made it, and Jennifer Coolidge, I don’t think she ever got a call,” the Rick And Morty writer says. “We’ll save her for next time. I’m sure she’ll wind up in the MCU, sometime. She can be Doctor Doom.”

Advertisement

Could this be a hint as to the new direction the Fantastic Four will be headed in when they arrive in the MCU? Probably not, but hey, it’s probably true that the Legally Blonde actor will end up being involved with the franchise at the rate it’s growing.

As for what else got cut from Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, Loveness shares that he filmed a cameo in which he played a henchman who was killed off by M.O.D.O.K. (Corey Stoll). Additionally, he confirmed that a significant scene featuring Hope (Evangeline Lilly)’s experience of the quantum realm was axed.

G/O Media may get a commission 40% Off Wewatch 4K 5G WiFi Projector Have a watch

This projector can support 4K and 1080p visuals, is really easy to set up and adjust, and even works with WiFi 6. Buy for $144 from Amazon Advertisement

“Scripts are always bigger than the cut that the audience sees, and while that was a storyline that I really liked with Hope and Evangeline [Lilly], I certainly understand why we had to streamline the movie,” Loveness says. “I really love the movie that’s out in theaters, but there was a bit more.”

Of course, Loveness should know better than most of us that in the infinite multiverse, there’s a three-hour cut of Quantumania out there somewhere. The possibilities are endless!