Listen, no one can be blamed for being nervous about a Ryan Murphy and Netflix collaboration. So far, this partnership has resulted in forgettable TV shows like Ratched, Hollywood, Halston, The Politician (by far the most fun one, at the very least), and the most recent Dahmer, whose trailer dropped a mere five days before it premiered on September 21. Yet the promising trailer for his upcoming thriller has raised our hopes.



The Watcher is co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, and it’s based on a scary, heart-wrenching true story of a family who moved into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, only to be harassed by a stalker who calls himself The Watcher. As with all Murphy dramas, he’s assembled a top-notch cast for this one: Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, 2022 Emmy-winner Jennifer Coolidge, “Character actress” Margo Martindale, Richard Kind, Mia Farrow, Noma Dumezweni, and Terry Kinney.

Netflix dropped the trailer during its global fan event TUDUM today, and it has the creepy vibes of early American Horror Story seasons, and yes, that’s a compliment. Murphy can pull off a thrilling narrative (as seen in other hits like American Crime Story), so here’s hoping this one delivers similarly.

As seen in the video, Maria and Derek are excited about their new home, but the joy doesn’t last long. The Brannock family starts receiving ominous letters in the mail from a stalker who is obsessed with the house, and now with them. It doesn’t look like their neighbors, or real estate agent Karen (Coolidge) is of much help. At one point, she screams, “The whole world knows what’s going on at your house.” Honestly, her performance might be worth it all, huh?

The seven-episode thriller will unravel the mystery of who is stalking them, and why they’re intent on destroying the family and the neighborhood altogether.

The Watcher will premiere on Thursday, October 13, on Netflix.