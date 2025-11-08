Jeremy Renner denies allegations of misconduct from filmmaker Yi Zhou

A representative for actor Jeremy Renner has issued a denial of claims made against the Hawkeye star by filmmaker Yi Zhou, who has alleged that Renner sent her unsolicited nude photographs of himself, and later threatened to call ICE on her when the pair’s relationship soured.

This is per Rolling Stone, reporting on a long series of Instagram posts from Zhou, who also gave an interview to The Daily Mail about her alleged relationship with Renner. Which, per the artist, model, and filmmaker, began when he solicited her with nude pictures via social media earlier this year, and eventually saw the two collaborate, at least in part, on Zhou’s documentary Chronicles Of Disney. (As far as we can tell, the film was released last month, and is built off of interviews conducted with a fairly small collection of people affiliated with the company—including a very noted inclusion of Renner himself in its marketing materials.) Zhou says things soured with Renner after he refused to promote the film, including a request from her that he publicly disavow that the film had been generated with AI. (Zhou is also currently producing an AI-animated film, titled Stardust Future, that Renner was reportedly involved in.) “When I called him out privately about his past misconduct and asked him to behave properly,” Zhou wrote in one of several posts that she’s made public since Monday, “To respect me as a woman and as a filmmaker, he threatened to call immigration/ICE on me, an act that deeply shocked and frightened me.”

Per Rolling Stone, a representative for Renner has called the allegations against the actor “totally inaccurate and untrue.” Zhou’s account currently includes a number of pictures posted as “receipts,” including candid photographs that appear to show Renner, and screenshots of a text conversation allegedly showing him making a threat to call immigration on Zhou.