Guitar music guy John Mayer going on guitar music tour

If your fight or flight reflex is activated by hearing the opening strum of “Daughters,” turn back now. Conversely, if you feel a deep sense of peace from “Why Georgia,” this is the story for you. No matter who you are, be forewarned: John Mayer is going on tour this spring, and this time around, it’s a one-man show. Just a guy and his guitar, as God intended.

Specifically, according to Rolling Stone, the John Mayer Solo tour will feature full acoustic sets with “special performances” on electric guitar and piano. “I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone. A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I’d feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days,” Mayer wrote on Instagram. “It took a couple of decades, but I feel it now. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing - all on acoustic, electric, and piano.”

Opening for Mayer on the tour is Lizzy McAlpine, with whom he collaborated on the Jacob Collier track “Never Gonna Be Alone” (the trio performed the track together at her show at the Troubadour in October). They’ll be joined on tour by another young artist, Alec Benjamin, with whom Mayer has also previously performed. Rolling Stone promises another “to-be-announced special guest” to round out the road crew.

The Solo tour is sandwiched between non-solo performances, including The John Mayer Trio’s scheduled appearance at the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert March 9 and the final Dead and Company tour this summer. The acoustic shows kick off on March 11 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and conclude at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on April 14. See below for a complete list of tour dates.

John Mayer Solo Tour Dates

March 11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

March 20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHous

March 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

March 31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

April 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

April 3 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

April 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

April 6 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

April 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

April 11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

April 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum