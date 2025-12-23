Kevin Costner faces another Horizon lawsuit

Amid his attempts to find distribution for the still-unreleased Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 2, star, co-writer, and director Kevin Costner faces yet another legal hurdle. It seems someone neglected to pay for all those chaps and 10-gallon hats. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Western Costume seeks $440,000 from Costner and his Territory Pictures production company for unpaid costume fees and damages to the garments.

It’s the latest legal battle for a series that has totally stalled out. After Chapter 1 bombed at the box office, Horizon: Chapter 2 never received theatrical distribution, placing the finished film in limbo. Who knows if we’ll ever see what that dastardly Giovanni Ribisi was up to at the end of Chapter 1, but Costner has faced numerous lawsuits since the film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival. Earlier this year, Costner and the production were sued by a stunt performer over an improperly staged rape scene. Meanwhile, Costner faces arbitration against Horizon’s bondholder, City National Bank, and distributor, New Line Cinema, over co-financing contract breaches. Additionally, THR reports that construction is underway on a $100 million studio in Utah to maybe, hopefully, possibly finish the last two Chapters that we can’t imagine will ever see the light of day. Nevertheless, Costner persists.