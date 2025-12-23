Kevin Costner faces another Horizon lawsuit
Kevin Costner’s beleaguered, unfinished passion project, Horizon: An American Saga, was hit with another lawsuit, this time from unpaid costume fees.Courtesy of Paramount
Amid his attempts to find distribution for the still-unreleased Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 2, star, co-writer, and director Kevin Costner faces yet another legal hurdle. It seems someone neglected to pay for all those chaps and 10-gallon hats. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Western Costume seeks $440,000 from Costner and his Territory Pictures production company for unpaid costume fees and damages to the garments.