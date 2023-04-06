It turns out that the soft-spoken, reserved Michael Cera takes competition very seriously, according to Succession’s Kieran Culkin. In an interview with Sean Evans for the Youtube series Hot Ones, Culkin talks video games and Cera’s uncanny ability to beat him at all of them.

“He’s also wildly competitive, but in an under-the-radar way,” Culkin says. “I’ll teach him a game I’ve been playing for years and say, ‘ Here, I’ll sort of teach you how to play it and go easy on you,’ and then he whoops my ass and I can never beat him again. He’s just that guy.”



Advertisement

“He plays like every instrument and he taught himself how,” Culkin adds. “Fuck you!”

Even Evans commented on Cera’s competitive nature, stating that when the Arrested Development actor came in for an interview, he was “famously, wholly unaffected.” (Cera does maintain a steely exterior for the entirety of his sit-down with Evans, only asking for floss at one point).

Advertisement

“It just seemed like they were plain wings with no sauce on them,” Evans adds.

Cera and Culkin, of course, played roommates in the Edgar Wright classic Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World (2010). A few years later, the co-stars lead the Broadway show This Is Our Youth, where they partook in a Mario Kart battle as a pre-show ritual. In a 2014 interview with Buzzfeed, Cera predictably got first place in four games against Culkin.

Advertisement

The two will soon be reunited for the new Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World anime, spearheaded by the comic creator Bryan Lee O’Malley. Culkin and Cera are not the only two returning for the animated series, but all of the original cast members, including Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong.