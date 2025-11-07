R.I.P. Lee Tamahori, director of Die Another Day and Once Were Warriors The New Zealand-born filmmaker died at the age of 75.

Lee Tamahori, the prominent New Zealand director who helmed Pierce Brosnan’s final James Bond film Die Another Day, has died. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family after suffering from Parkinson’s disease. He was 75 years old.

In a statement to New Zealand’s RNZ, his family said Tamahori’s “legacy endures with his whānau, his mokopuna, every filmmaker he inspired, every boundary he broke, and every story he told with his genius eye and honest heart. A charismatic leader and fierce creative spirit, Lee championed Māori talent both on and off screen. He ultimately returned home to tell stories grounded in whakapapa and identity, with Mahana and his latest film The Convert, reaffirming his deep connection to Aotearoa. We’ve lost an immense creative spirit.”