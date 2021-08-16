Live Nation, one of the largest live entertainment companies in North America, has updated it s COVID-19 policy, now requiring that attendees, artists, and crew members at any of their hosted festivals or concerts must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test after October 4. The company’s previous policy allowed artists to decide if vaccinations would be required to attend their shows. All Live Nation employees must also be vaccinated by October 4 to attend any of the company’s venues or events, or visit any of its offices.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows,” Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “As of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the U.S.”

Live Nation presents music festivals including: Governors Ball, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Bonnaroo, and Rolling Loud California. The company has clarified that the policy will be only enforced in states where it is permitted by law (we’re glaring at you, Texas and Austin City Limits ).

Chicago’s Lollapalooza struck fear into the hearts of many a few weeks ago when photos of the massive unmasked crowds began to pop up on social media over the course of the 3- day festival. However, last week, the Chicago Department of Public Health revealed that in the two weeks since the event, only 203 out of 385k attendees have tested positive for coronavirus, with zero hospitalizations or deaths. SHP Commissioner Dr. Allison Awdry said that over 90 percent of the festival’s attendees were vaccinated, with either proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test required for entry.

Live Nation joins fellow concert promoter Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), which also requires vaccinations to attend events in states where it’s legal. AEG Presents hosts some of the biggest music events in the U.S., including Coachella, Firefly, Day N Vegas, and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Their policy kicks in starting October 1.