Maya Rudolph crashes a plane and meets Kesha in Loot season 3 trailer

“Ridiculously wealthy people are the problem,” as Molly Wells says, but if we had to root for one, Maya Rudolph’s Loot character is a pretty easy choice. After nabbing an $87 billion divorce settlement from her douchebag tech, exec ex-husband (Adam Scott), Molly has been on a mission to give her vast wealth to people who actually need it—with a little help from her rag-tag band of Wells Foundation employees.

The foundation’s work continues in season three. “Molly has landed the jet for season three, with viewers left on the edge of their seats following the season two finale that saw Wells and her trusted assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) board Molly’s private jet with her orders to take her as far away as possible after blowback from her fellow billionaires about stepping up philanthropy and her awkward exchange with her will-they, won’t-they colleague Arthur (Nat Faxon),” the season’s synopsis reads. Its use of the word “landed” is a little misleading, however. “Crashed” would be more appropriate, as Molly and Nick confront a Lost-like scenario full of airplane seats and luxury fabrics scattered across a tropical beach. They’ll be fine, though—their desperate message of “Uh Oh!” is sure to get the search party’s attention.

When they’re not playing Lord Of The Flies, Molly, Nick, and the rest of the gang (Ron Funches, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, and more) are buying luxury buses from Will Smith, gifting each other gold chains (“an object of such power that it’s convinced some people that Mark Zuckerberg is hot”), and attending private Kesha concerts. (Yes, the real Kesha makes an appearance.) Yes, it’s good to give your money away, but we can’t begrudge a woman for wanting to rock out to “Joyride” in person.

Loot season three premieres October 15 on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer below: