George Miller may be revving up for a Mad Max TV show After Furiosa failed to ride eternal at the box office last year, Miller might be bringing The Wasteland to HBO Max.

There hasn’t been a lot of news out of the Wasteland since Furiosa failed to repeat Mad Max: Fury Road‘s box office success last year. While some believe Furiosa to be a thrilling and expansive follow-up to one of the great action films of our time, it did not ignite the same level of enthusiasm as its predecessor. So it goes. However, over the weekend, the Mad Max Bible, a podcast dedicated to all things Max, reported that director George Miller was working on a Mad Max TV series called The Wasteland. We’ll be slipping on our Mad Max-branded, rumor-mill certified leather jacket for this one, which is to say, please, take all this with a big old grain of salt.

Mad Max Bible‘s sources say that the series would be a prequel to Fury Road and see Max building a new Interceptor, while also fending off guest appearances from Chumbucket and Scrotus. There’s no word yet on whether Piss Boy will make an appearance, but the podcast notes that Miller will not be directing the series.