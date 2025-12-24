Merry Christmas from The A.V. Club The news desk may be taking Christmas off, but Stranger Things is not.

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals. Today is Christmas Eve and tomorrow is Christmas Day, and as such, we here at The A.V. Club news desk will be out of office. But even without the drum beat (like that of, say, a little drummer boy) of news, there’s still plenty of pop culture unrelated to Christmas happening in the next couple of days. Fallout returns, Pluribus concludes, and Stranger Things does a little bit of both, returning for the second (of three) chunk of its final season. We’ll have recaps of all three of those published by Thursday evening, so keep your eyes peeled. There’ll also be some film reviews and games features for your reading pleasure in between repeat viewings of A Christmas Story or Die Hard or Stranger Things or whatever your federal holiday prescribes that you do with your time. News will return on Friday, just in time for Boxing Day—until then, enjoy your holiday.