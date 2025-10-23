Mike Colter to go from Evil to evil with new Silicon Valley show

Evil star Mike Colter has lined up his next gig with series creators Robert and Michelle King, and it doesn’t sound a whole lot less unholy than the whole “Demons waging war on the Catholic church” thing from their last job together. Specifically, Colter is set to star in Cupertino, a new legal thriller about Silicon Valley that’s just been picked up to series by CBS. That continues what’s been a very long off-and-on relationship between the network, Colter, and the Kings, stretching back to the days when Colter was a recurring bad guy on the married showrunners’ The Good Wife.

This time, he’ll be playing one of the legal eagles himself, who goes on the attack after being screwed over on his stock options by a tech start-up he was working for. (Press copy for the show describes it as a David vs. Goliath story, so presumably the fact that the guy getting very mad about his stock options is being played by the very charismatic Colter will help shore up his “likable underdog” bona fides.) The upshot is that this is a show where the “tech elites” are the bad guy, screwing over the little lawyer, which does feel like an idea with some zeitgeist energy to it. (Also, the presence of the Kings—who will apparently be splitting time on this between their other currently running CBS series, Elsbeth—all but promises that the show will have some good, pulpy fun powering the whole endeavor.)

Because CBS likes long development cycles on its shows, we won’t be seeing Cupertino for another year; it’s expected to debut as part of the 2026-2027 TV season, where it’ll premiere along Einstein, a show we keep forgetting exists—and then abruptly, unhappily get reminded that it stars Criminal Minds‘ Matthew Gray Gubler as the “bad boy” physicist descendant of Albert Einstein, who ends up helping the police solve crimes with his big, sexy brain. Congratulations, Cupertino (a show about a man very mad about his stock options): You are somehow now the most relatable premise on CBS’s 2026 lineup.

