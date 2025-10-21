X to start basically leasing desirable handles to users
You can enjoy the handle "@PizzaEater" all you want, but you'll have to give it back if you stop paying $40 per month for the platform's Premium Plus subscription.Photo: Richard Bord/WireImage
Want to snag a really cool X handle that was previously being used by an inactive account? Now you can—with a ton of catches. This past weekend, a new X account called “Handle Marketplace” posted the somewhat ominous message, “Handles are coming…” with a link to join a “waitlist” at handles.x.com. Digging into a “How It Works” page clarifies the new initiative… somewhat. “The X Handle Marketplace is our first-of-its-kind platform for redistributing handles that are no longer in active use, but still attached to old accounts,” it reads. That’s a good idea in theory—how many of us have substituted a number for a letter or added a string of numbers at the end because the spelling we wanted was already taken? But this is Elon Musk’s X we’re talking about, which means you’ll have to pay for the privilege. The Handle Marketplace is only available to Premium+ ($40 per month) and Premium Business Full Access ($1,000 per month) subscribers.