Albuquerque is cheery yet empty in first full Pluribus trailer

Some good news: Apple TV has finally unleashed the full-length trailer for Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus after weeks of vague (but tantalizing) teasers. That’s bound to make fans of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and frequent Gilligan collaborator Rhea Seehorn happy, right? Okay, well here’s the bad news: In the world of Pluribus, happiness is a disease that traps the afflicted in a sort of Borg-esque hive-mind. Even the president seems to be in on it. That’s sure to put a damper on your day.

If so, that’s exactly what Seehorn’s character, Carol, wants, even if she doesn’t know exactly how to go about her task of saving the world from becoming shiny happy automatons. “How do I reverse all this?” she asks as she moves through a landscape that’s both eerily empty and actively devolving. Smoke rises from a nearby city and people hose down fires with smiles on their faces. At one point, a buffalo appears as Carol hits balls on a deserted golf course. Nature may be healing, but that doesn’t seem like a great sign for the human race.

In an interview with TV Insider last month, Gilligan said the series would leave it to the audience to decide if its story was “dystopic or utopic.” The trailer definitely has a little bit of both. The President of the United States addresses Carol directly in a White House press briefing, which is obviously terrifying, but on the other hand, she does get a whole passenger jet to herself. That’s the dream! At times, the trailer evokes past utopia-with-a-twist series, The Good Place. “If I ask right now, would you give me a hand grenade?” Carol asks a friendly DHL employee (Robert Bailey Jr.). “Yes,” he responds. He would even give her a bazooka or a tank—in fact, he would “move heaven and earth” to make her happy.

Try to think sad thoughts before hitting play on the trailer below. The first two episodes of Pluribus premiere November 7 on Apple TV.