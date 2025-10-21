HBO Max costs more, starting now

If you were debating whether or not to finally pull the trigger on an HBO Max account, you may have waited one day too long. The streamer just announced a new round of price hikes, effective immediately for new users. That means the Basic With Ads tier will cost you $1 more per month than it would have yesterday; it’s now $10.99. The Standard tier has also been raised $1.50 per month to $18.49, and the Premium tier has been raised $2 per month to $22.99.

Existing monthly and yearly subscribers have a little more time to prepare. Monthly users will be notified of the increases 30 days in advance of their next billing date (on or after November 20), while yearly subscribers will not be affected until their plan is up for renewal. (They’ll also be notified 30 days in advance.)

HBO Max last raised its prices in June 2024—back when it was still just “Max.” It’s not the only platform to undergo a price hike (or a name change, for that matter) this year. Disney+ and Hulu price increases also go into effect today, following Peacock, Netflix, and Apple TV (now minus the “+”) earlier in the year.

In its announcement of the price hikes (per Variety), WBD touted its ever-increasing library to distract subscribers from their ever-decreasing bank accounts. New series that were just added or will soon be added to the streamer include It: Welcome to Derry, The Chair Company, I Love LA, Game of Thrones prequel A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, and new seasons of The Pitt and Industry this upcoming January. It’s now up to users to decide whether these shows are worth an extra dollar or two per month.