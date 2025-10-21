Penske reportedly invites right-wing podcasters to pay fat bribe to improve Golden Globes chances

The Golden Globes has never had a particularly good reputation to begin with, and then it was bought by Penske Media in 2023. The same company that spearheads awards season media coverage (with outlets including Rolling Stone, Billboard, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline) now also owns one of the awards itself. Already an ethically dubious situation, Penske is now reportedly offering what sounds like a pay-to-play scheme to the right-wing podcasters eligible for its “Best Podcast” trophy. Apparently, adding podcasting to the Globes wasn’t just a cringe-worthy idea to get more viewers to tune in, but also an opportunity to get more schmucks to pay for “For Your Consideration” ads.

According to Oliver Darcy of Status News, Penske has sent out marketing packages to finalists offering prime real estate in its media brands to, presumably, impress voters. $75,000 can buy you a “‘Variety Creative Impact Award’ and a feature story across Variety’s magazine, website, and social channels” plus “an onstage award presentation at a PMC event and a ‘custom 15-minute Variety-moderated conversation” blasted across the outlet’s socials. A $25,000 package “buys a panel appearance on a Variety-moderated discussion and digital promotion afterward.” $35,000 gets you “a solo interview and multiple rounds of social amplification.”

The Globes have had a long and murky history with pay-to-play schemes (and other questionable values), so this scheme may seem par for the course. But what’s particularly galling, in this case, are the individuals eligible to “play.” When sharing its podcasting shortlist, the Globes boasted a group that “reflects the incredible depth, diversity and creativity thriving in the podcasting world today.” By that, they meant you’ve got one side with Hollywood liberals like Amy Poehler and the guys from SmartLess, and on the other side you’ve got the right-wing podcasting ecosystem with Joe Rogan, Theo Von, Megyn Kelly, and Ben Shapiro. Penske is not the first to boost these guys for personal profit, but this sounds like one of the most transparent examples yet.