Derry Girls creator sets next "Irish odyssey" How To Get To Heaven From Belfast at Netflix The comedy-mystery is the show Lisa McGee has "always wanted to make."

Dry your eyes and have a wee celebration because Lisa McGee has a new show coming to Netflix. The Derry Girls creator returns with How To Get To Heaven From Belfast, a series she described to Tudum as “the show I’ve always wanted to make; a mash‑up of my two favorite genres, mystery and comedy.”

If you ever wished Derry Girls focused more on the moms’ generation, McGee’s newest offering should be right up your alley. The show follows three women in their late 30s—”clever, chaotic TV writer” Saoirse (Roísín Gallagher), “glamorous, stressed-out mother of three” Robyn (Sinéad Keenan), and “dependable, inhibited carer” Dara (Caoilfhionn Dunne)—who’ve been best friends since grade school. Together, they “embark on the most thrilling adventure of their lives,” the steamer’s description reads. “When an email arrives, telling them about the death of the estranged fourth member of their childhood gang, a series of eerie events at her wake sets them on a dark, dangerous, and hilarious odyssey through Ireland and beyond as each tries to piece together the truth about the past.”

While there’s already a pretty famous Irish odyssey out there by the name of Ulysses, McGee is carving her own path—one that sounds a bit more glamorous. “We want to keep you guessing and keep you laughing,” she said. “I can’t wait for you to meet Saoirse, Robyn and Dara, and go on this wild, weird adventure with them—an Irish odyssey—full of twists, turns, and arguments about eyelash extensions.”

You can check out some first look images from the show, which premieres February 2026, below. It’ll be class.