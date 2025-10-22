Netflix peels back the layers of Eddie Murphy's career in Being Eddie trailer Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more all stop by to laud the comedy legend.

Just like an ogre (and an onion), Eddie Murphy has layers. Some know him as Donkey, others know him as Axel Foley, but everyone knows Eddie Murphy. Now, fans will get the chance to know more about the comedy legend through Netflix’s Being Eddie, an “intimate portrait” of his life and lengthy career.

Being Eddie “chronicles the Oscar-nominated actor’s meteoric rise from teen comic phenom to Saturday Night Live breakout and stand-up supernova to box-office titan,” a description of the project reads. While Murphy has been in the spotlight since the late ’70s, this is the first documentary of this type he’s done. “I’ve done so many different types of things,” the actor says in a new trailer. “My stuff took off because they’d never seen a young Black person take charge.”