Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more all stop by to laud the comedy legend.

By Emma Keates  |  October 22, 2025 | 10:34am
Photo: Netflix
Netflix peels back the layers of Eddie Murphy's career in Being Eddie trailer

Just like an ogre (and an onion), Eddie Murphy has layers. Some know him as Donkey, others know him as Axel Foley, but everyone knows Eddie Murphy. Now, fans will get the chance to know more about the comedy legend through Netflix’s Being Eddie, an “intimate portrait” of his life and lengthy career. 

Being Eddie “chronicles the Oscar-nominated actor’s meteoric rise from teen comic phenom to Saturday Night Live breakout and stand-up supernova to box-office titan,” a description of the project reads. While Murphy has been in the spotlight since the late ’70s, this is the first documentary of this type he’s done. “I’ve done so many different types of things,” the actor says in a new trailer. “My stuff took off because they’d never seen a young Black person take charge.”

The documentary was directed by Angus Wall, who previously won two Academy Awards for his editing work on The Social Network and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. “There is no one else like him. Nobody. He’s been famous longer than just about anyone alive, and he’s never lost who he is. He has survived it all with grace,” Wall said of Murphy in a statement to Netflix’s Tudum. “How did he do that? What guides him? We chase all of these questions with him.” 

Murphy also has an Oscar nomination of his own for his role in Dreamgirls, as well as a Best Comedy Album Grammy, an Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series Emmy (for hosting SNL), and multiple Golden Globes. “He changed the way we view comedy,” Jamie Foxx says of all these accomplishments in the trailer. Other famous friends and colleagues interviewed for the project include Arsenio Hall, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Tracy Morgan. 

Being Eddie premieres November 12 on Netflix.

 
