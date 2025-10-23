The teens have spoken: Bring on SpongeBob SquarePants and platonic relationships

The annual Teens & Screens report suggests today's kids want cartoons, Wednesday Addams, and less mandatory romantic relationships.

By William Hughes  |  October 23, 2025 | 12:05am
SpongeBob SquarePants: Sponge On The Run, Image: Paramount
For the last few years now, UCLA’s Center For Scholars & Storytellers has released its annual “Teens & Screens” report, a wide-ranging survey of 1,500 American youths aged 10 to 24 that attempts to figure out, once and for all, what these odd and mysterious creatures want. The answers for this year’s survey are in, and, wouldn’t you know it: Today’s children are all about SpongeBob SquarePantsStranger Things, and healthy platonic friendships.

That’s the quick takeaway from this year’s survey, anyway (per Variety), reporting that the most popular properties among kids surveyed were Stranger ThingsWednesday, and SpongeBob—and that, despite what you hear about children being addicted to The YouTubes, they’re still pretty into traditional TV and film. (For instance, 53 percent said they were more likely to talk to friends about movies and shows than something they saw on social media, and they’re basically platform-agnostic when it comes to where they view those programs and films.) Also, nearly half of them prefer animation to live-action, something that runs the gamut from the youngest demographic groups to the oldest. (Does that help explain why Family Guy, of all shows, is still insanely popular amongst this demographic, tying with Spider-Man in fourth place? Don’t ask us, that one has us genuinely baffled.)

Anyway: The survey also continued a trend that’s popped up in pretty much every Teens & Screens since the first one: A general wish that TV and film would ease up on the primacy of sexual and romantic relationships as the be-all, end-all of entertainment. 60 percent of kids aged 14-24 said they wanted more stories focused on friendship, rather than romantic relationships, with an especial desire to see more depictions of mixed-gender friendships that don’t develop into romantic attachments. 48.4 percent gave the recurring answer that they think there’s “too much sex and sexual content in TV and movies,” and even the romance-heads think that romantic relationships should be “more about the friendship between the couple than sex.” As we’ve noted before, this is more complex than just “Kids these days hate sex and don’t want to watch, like, American Pie or whatever,” but it is a consistent trend that’s popped up in multiple surveys at this point.

Oh, and stop blaming them for killing movie theaters: Survey respondents said they’d be out at the movies every weekend “if cost weren’t a consideration,” so there’s a bit of mud in Ted Sarandos’ eye.

 

 

 
