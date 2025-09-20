Morrissey cancels two shows this weekend over death threats

Morrissey has canceled two shows previously scheduled this weekend for venues in Connecticut and Boston, Deadline reports, citing recent death threats made against the English singer-songwriter. Morrissey’s team announced the news via social media, writing that, “Due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled. All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase.”

The “due to recent events” bit is a little vague—gun violence in America being a wide-ranging all-you-can-freak-out buffet—but probably has something to do with charges recently made against a Canadian man in connection to statements made on Bluesky earlier this month. Per Ottawa Citizen—quoting court documents—the person in question wrote the following post on September 4: “Steven Patrick Morrissey when you perform at TD Place here in Ottawa next week on the evening of September 12th, 2025 at about 9pm, I will be present at the venue in the audience and I will attempt to shoot you many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally.” Which, uh… Yeah. That’s a death threat! It would be hard to write something more explicitly death-threatening.

The show cited in the post—allegedly written by Ottawa man Noah Castellano, writing under the username “guy who gets shot in the head one hundred thousand times a day”—actually went forward with no interruptions. We will also note that fan reactions to the news this weekend were slightly less sympathetic than you might expect in response to the seriousness of the cause here, largely on account of the fact that Morrissey is pretty infamous at this point for canceling shows for reasons that do not involve someone saying they will kill him with their very large, very illegal gun. (Band member injuries, exhaustion, and, on one notable occasion, claiming he just didn’t have the “financial support” to make it to a scheduled show in Stockholm, Sweden have all come up as recently as this year.) None of which is to make light of the threat itself, or the basic idea that the world is a scary place and getting scarier. But you have probably run into some snags, fandom-management wise, when the instant reaction to telling people you’re cancelling a concert because of a death threat includes more than 800 “Haha” reactions on Facebook, and a generally weary vibe of, “Here we go again,” yeah?