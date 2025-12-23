Nicki Minaj rents out what’s left of her cultural capital to Turning Point USA

Praising Trump, threatening Gavin Newsom, and flirting with alt-right martyrdom, Minaj’s recent AmericaFest appearance was less “free thought” than full-on brand decay—confirming her transformation from pop provocateur to grievance influencer, trading artistry for outrage in the company of Erika Kirk.

By Casey Epstein-Gross  |  December 23, 2025 | 3:05pm
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Apparently unsatisfied with melting her brain out on X last week, Nicki Minaj spent the weekend taking her MAGA era on the road, popping up as a surprise guest at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest and doing exactly what you’d expect: praising Trump, dunking on Gavin Newsom, whining about being silenced, and earning standing ovations from people who think Joe Rogan is a philosopher and applause is a substitute for coherence.

Minaj walked onstage hand-in-hand with Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, to “Super Bass”—a pop star escorting her own brand decay down a red carpet. (God, is it bleak to have to re-contextualize lines like “Excuse me, you’re a hell of a guy, you know I really got a thing for American guys” in light of Minaj’s newfound fixation on so-called “all-American” reactionaries who think fluoride is mind control.) From there, she settled comfortably into her new role as a conservative grievance influencer, performing dramatic readings of her own Gavin Newsom tweets while the crowd reacted like it was open-mic night at the world’s worst comedy club.

Erika Kirk called the tweets “amazing” and “so funny,” because nothing kills harder with a youthful conservative audience than a billionaire pop star recycling Fox News panic rhetoric about trans children. Minaj, visibly delighted, soaked it in. Fuck damage control; she’s going for a victory lap—a strange thing to do, considering she objectively lost the bout against Newsom, but self-awareness has never been a prerequisite for MAGA stardom (in fact, I’d even say the two are mutually exclusive).

When prompted to address Newsom directly, Minaj leaned fully into Trump cosplay, calling him “Newscum” and ominously warning that “we don’t have a problem cleaning up the scum if we have to,” advising him to “tread lightly.” There is something uniquely deranged about vaguely threatening political violence while sitting beside the widow of a political figure who was assassinated just three months ago—but wait, it gets worse! Minaj then encouraged young men to follow role models like “our handsome, dashing president” (it seems she’s not only lost her mind but also her eyesight) and “the assassin JD Vance”—a phrasing so catastrophically bad that even this room full of Turning Point lifers briefly fell silent. (Perhaps the audience was reminded of not just Charlie’s death, but the VP’s ill-timed April visit with Pope Francis?) After a few beats, Minaj froze, slowly bringing her hand up to cover her mouth. It’s always fascinating to watch someone develop a belated awareness of consequences in real time. Erika Kirk attempted damage control with an awkward laugh and a reassurance that “there’s nothing under the sun that I haven’t heard, so you’re fine,” but the discomfort lingered. Ah, sweet karma.

Ironically, Minaj’s desperate bid to be embraced by the conservative movement arrives too late to earn her retroactive approval from Charlie Kirk himself, who had previously gone on record lamenting her influence on American youth. “Black culture is being held captive by influences, songs, and role models. Nicki Minaj…I don’t think that’s a good role model for 18-year-old Black girls,” Kirk once said, before pining for the supposedly superior Black role models of the 1940s and 50s—a period when Black Americans were still legally segregated and routinely terrorized. (Yes, Charlie, those were very different role models. That was the problem.) Still, he reportedly liked her verse on “Monster,” and he was publicly supportive of her still-bizarre claim that the COVID-19 vaccine gave her cousin swollen testicles, so one assumes this is the ideological sweet spot she’s aiming for. Not everyone dreams of being posthumously half-forgiven by a man who thought Jim Crow aesthetics were aspirational, but ambition takes many forms.

The program rolled on regardless. Minaj and Kirk ticked off every square on the MAGA bingo card: Christians are being persecuted, the media hates God, “boys should be boys,” the alt-right are the “cool kids,” and celebrating Black beauty has apparently gone too far and is now making white girls feel bad. JD Vance later described the exchange as “profound,” which is less an endorsement than a self-own.

As if the spectacle itself weren’t enough, rumors began circulating shortly after the event that Minaj may collaborate musically with Erika Kirk on a tribute song honoring the late Charlie Kirk. That collaboration has not been formally confirmed, but if it materializes—and if it bears even a passing resemblance to the already-viral “We Are Charlie Kirk”—there’s a strong chance it will fast-track itself to the top of our “Worst Songs of 2026” list, just as its AI-slop predecessor claimed the #1 spot for 2025. Some artists write protest music. Some write love songs. Nicki Minaj, apparently, is flirting with the idea of becoming the house bard of a youth movement best known for embarrassing TikToks and catastrophic policy takes.

There is something distinctly heartbreaking about watching a career this influential curdle into a walking MAGA content farm. As always, it feels crucial to note that Minaj built her empire on queer audiences, outsider aesthetics, and the thrill of transgression; now she’s using that cultural capital to punch down at trans kids and flatter politicians who would happily legislate her own fans out of public life.

And this, ultimately, is the rot at the center of the whole affair. Minaj isn’t engaging with politics so much as she’s auditioning for a new audience—one that rewards cruelty, conspiracy, and spectacle over coherence or consequence. Regardless of how both Nicki Minaj and Erika Kirk tried to frame it, the former’s appearance at AmericaFest wasn’t a brave stand, a rebellious provocation, or a misunderstood attempt at “free thinking.” It was a final liquidation, and Minaj has officially cashed in whatever cultural capital she had left for short-term applause from people who will never defend her, never respect her, and never remember her once the spectacle ends. At least Faust sold his soul for knowledge. Nicki Minaj sold hers for a last-ditch attempt at relevancy. And if we know anything about Faustian bargains, it’s that they don’t tend to end well.

 
