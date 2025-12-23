Nicki Minaj rents out what’s left of her cultural capital to Turning Point USA Praising Trump, threatening Gavin Newsom, and flirting with alt-right martyrdom, Minaj’s recent AmericaFest appearance was less “free thought” than full-on brand decay—confirming her transformation from pop provocateur to grievance influencer, trading artistry for outrage in the company of Erika Kirk.

Apparently unsatisfied with melting her brain out on X last week, Nicki Minaj spent the weekend taking her MAGA era on the road, popping up as a surprise guest at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest and doing exactly what you’d expect: praising Trump, dunking on Gavin Newsom, whining about being silenced, and earning standing ovations from people who think Joe Rogan is a philosopher and applause is a substitute for coherence.

Minaj walked onstage hand-in-hand with Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, to “Super Bass”—a pop star escorting her own brand decay down a red carpet. (God, is it bleak to have to re-contextualize lines like “Excuse me, you’re a hell of a guy, you know I really got a thing for American guys” in light of Minaj’s newfound fixation on so-called “all-American” reactionaries who think fluoride is mind control.) From there, she settled comfortably into her new role as a conservative grievance influencer, performing dramatic readings of her own Gavin Newsom tweets while the crowd reacted like it was open-mic night at the world’s worst comedy club.

Erika Kirk called the tweets “amazing” and “so funny,” because nothing kills harder with a youthful conservative audience than a billionaire pop star recycling Fox News panic rhetoric about trans children. Minaj, visibly delighted, soaked it in. Fuck damage control; she’s going for a victory lap—a strange thing to do, considering she objectively lost the bout against Newsom, but self-awareness has never been a prerequisite for MAGA stardom (in fact, I’d even say the two are mutually exclusive).

When prompted to address Newsom directly, Minaj leaned fully into Trump cosplay, calling him “Newscum” and ominously warning that “we don’t have a problem cleaning up the scum if we have to,” advising him to “tread lightly.” There is something uniquely deranged about vaguely threatening political violence while sitting beside the widow of a political figure who was assassinated just three months ago—but wait, it gets worse! Minaj then encouraged young men to follow role models like “our handsome, dashing president” (it seems she’s not only lost her mind but also her eyesight) and “the assassin JD Vance”—a phrasing so catastrophically bad that even this room full of Turning Point lifers briefly fell silent. (Perhaps the audience was reminded of not just Charlie’s death, but the VP’s ill-timed April visit with Pope Francis?) After a few beats, Minaj froze, slowly bringing her hand up to cover her mouth. It’s always fascinating to watch someone develop a belated awareness of consequences in real time. Erika Kirk attempted damage control with an awkward laugh and a reassurance that “there’s nothing under the sun that I haven’t heard, so you’re fine,” but the discomfort lingered. Ah, sweet karma.