Netflix's live-action One Piece gets big trailer, big renewal news

We’re still a long way out from the arrival of the second season of Netflix’s surprisingly charming live-action adaptation of long-running anime One Piece—to the point that the streamer itself won’t get any more specific than “Coming in 2026.” But that hasn’t stopped the company from tripling down on its enthusiasm for the show, announcing today that it’s renewed the series for a third season way, way before it might have been expected to.

The news apparently coincides with what we’re being assured is “One Piece Day”—very loosely timed to the anniversary of the series beginning its still-ongoing serialization in Shonen Jump back in 1997—with celebrations running in Japan. That includes Netflix popping by to show off a first look trailer for the show’s second season, which includes a number of fan-favorite characters, including very big man Brogy (Brendan Murray), antagonistic Marine Smoker (Callum Kerr), and characters who are here identified as Miss Wednesday (Charithra Chandran) and Miss All Sunday (Lera Abova). (Can names be spoilers for plot points laid out in manga issues nearly three decades old at this point? We don’t want to be the ones who get yelled at for finding out.)

The trailer also, of course, shows plenty of the cast of the first season, as Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) continues his pursuit of the titular treasure, and the title of “King Of The Pirates,” by heading out “Into The Grand Line.” The series also co-stars Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar as the core members of Luffy’s crew, and has attracted an increasing number of big-name guest stars, including upcoming appearances from David Dastmalchian and Joe Manganiello in season 2.