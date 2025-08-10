Netflix's live-action One Piece gets big trailer, big renewal news
Although season 2 isn't arriving until some time in 2026, One Piece has just been renewed for a season 3 at Netflix.Photo: Netflix
We’re still a long way out from the arrival of the second season of Netflix’s surprisingly charming live-action adaptation of long-running anime One Piece—to the point that the streamer itself won’t get any more specific than “Coming in 2026.” But that hasn’t stopped the company from tripling down on its enthusiasm for the show, announcing today that it’s renewed the series for a third season way, way before it might have been expected to.