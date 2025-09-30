Tom Blyth and Emily Bader totally aren't dating in People We Meet On Vacation trailer Meet the first of many Emily Henry adaptations to come.

Alex and Poppy aren’t a thing—or so they insist in the first trailer for People We Meet On Vacation in a way that makes it clear they’ve had to do this many, many times before. Despite the fact that it’s nearly impossible for the people they meet on vacation to buy the polar-opposite duo played by Tom Blyth and Emily Bader as “platonic travel companions,” it’s a good thing it takes them so long to start doubting it themselves. Otherwise it would just be a story about two hot people going on exotic vacations together, which—while lovely—wouldn’t be much of a movie.

Emily Henry fans will know, however, that the prolific romance author never makes it that easy for her protagonists. Alex and Poppy don’t start the film or the 2021 novel that inspired it as enemies (those stories are coming), but they still face their fair share of obstacles as they jetset together around the world. “Free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together,” the film’s synopsis reads. “The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else—could they actually be the perfect romantic match?”