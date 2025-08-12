Tom Blyth is an undercover cop with a secret of his own in tense Plainclothes trailer
Blyth stars as a plainclothes officer assigned to entrap gay men in the Sundance premiere.Screenshot: Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing/YouTube
Tom Blyth—breakout star from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes—found his latest role in a particularly painful period of our own society’s history. Blyth leads Carmen Emmi’s Plainclothes as Lucas, an undercover officer assigned to seduce and subsequently arrest gay men in 1990s Syracuse. For Lucas, this isn’t an easy task. “You can always tell when a man is hiding something,” an uncle played by Gabe Fazio tells him midway through the trailer. Lucas does have a secret, and it’s one that threatens a lot more than his livelihood.