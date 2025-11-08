Vince Gilligan includes "This show was made by humans" disclaimer in Pluribus credits

Vince Gilligan has sworn that his new Apple TV+ show Pluribus isn’t about artificial intelligence—noting that the Rhea Seehorn-starring series has been kicking around in his head for at least a decade at this point, well before any parallels you might like to draw between its planet full of eager-to-please “Yes!”-folk and our current ChatGPT reality could have a chance to form. That being said, Gilligan and his fellow producers did include a little reference to AI’s encroachment into the arts in the show’s credits, with eagle-eyed credits hounds noting that the show includes, amidst the usual thank yous and disclaimers, a single line that reads “This show was made by humans.”

It’s an interesting gesture: There’ve been a lot of conversations, over the last year or two, about whether, and in what detail, creators should label the use of AI in their projects. Certainly, not doing so can provoke comment and even backlash, as when Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist provoked headlines when it was revealed it used artificial intelligence to alter some of Adrien Brody’s Hungarian dialogue. But Gilligan has clearly taken it a step further, being one of the first studio projects we know of to straight-up disavow the use of technology.

It comes from an honest place, per Variety: Asked about the inclusion, Gilligan didn’t mince words, saying,

I hate AI. AI is the world’s most expensive and energy-intensive plagiarism machine. I think there’s a very high possibility that this is all a bunch of horseshit. It’s basically a bunch of centibillionaires whose greatest life goal is to become the world’s first trillionaires. I think they’re selling a bag of vapor. Related Content Pluribus ' Rhea Seehorn unpacks this week's "crushing twist"

(Gilligan actually got on quite a tear about this, asking rhetorically at one point, “Do you want to be fed a diet of crap? Is there enough calories in a diet of crap to keep you alive? The answer is yeah, probably. You could eat it,” before finally concluding, “Thank you, Silicon Valley! Yet again, you’ve fucked up the world.” So, yeah: That disclaimer came from the heart.)