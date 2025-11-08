Vince Gilligan includes "This show was made by humans" disclaimer in Pluribus credits
The Breaking Bad creator has called AI "the world’s most expensive and energy-intensive plagiarism machine."Rhea Seehorn in Pluribus, Photo: Apple TV+
Vince Gilligan has sworn that his new Apple TV+ show Pluribus isn’t about artificial intelligence—noting that the Rhea Seehorn-starring series has been kicking around in his head for at least a decade at this point, well before any parallels you might like to draw between its planet full of eager-to-please “Yes!”-folk and our current ChatGPT reality could have a chance to form. That being said, Gilligan and his fellow producers did include a little reference to AI’s encroachment into the arts in the show’s credits, with eagle-eyed credits hounds noting that the show includes, amidst the usual thank yous and disclaimers, a single line that reads “This show was made by humans.”