Natasha Lyonne left Poker Face to "direct some movies"

Last month, news broke that Peacock wasn’t moving forward with more Poker Face, and neither was star Natasha Lyonne. Series creator Rian Johnson is in the process of shopping the series around to another streamer, with Peter Dinklage as the potential star of that potential reboot. The news came as a bit of a surprise to most of us, but, as Lyonne says in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “We weren’t shocked! Isn’t that funny, how that happens? ‘News to some people,’ is what it should say!” Fair enough—we here at The A.V. Club are not the creators and stars of hit series Poker Face. Lyonne would describe this as “New news to just us who haven’t been keyed in on the news as it was unfolding in real time.”

But even if we weren’t privy to the conversations Lyonne and Johnson had with Peacock as they were happening, she suggests we should have expected the series to end when it did, given that the final episode as of now is called “The End Of The Road.” Says Lyonne, “We literally threw the car off a cliff!” though she also admits, “This is show biz, crazier things have happened. Rian and I might just come back with a good old-fashioned, made-for-TV movie just like Columbo would like to.”

However, Lyonne—who would stay on as an executive producer in a Poker Face continuation—does give a big stamp of approval to Dinklage should he step into the role. “Game of Thrones is obviously one of my favorite shows, but Peter is also one of my favorite people of all time. It’s kind of all good news,” she says. As far as reports that HBO may scoop up the show, Lyonne says, “One day at a time, and we shall see. The future is unwritten, to quote Joe Strummer.” She’s focused on other things now, explaining that she left the series because “baby’s gotta direct some movies.” Continues Lyonne, “I’ve been talking about it long enough. I’m very grateful I got to direct TV and write so much of it. I love what I do very much; I’m so grateful that I get to do it. And the unfortunate thing about a human timeline is that, much like the sand in the hourglass, these are the days of our lives. I gotta get these movies under my belt…” Lyonne does have a lot on the horizon, including her Matt Berry buddy comedy Force & Majeure, her controversial AI-assisted project Uncanny Valley, and a newly announced boxing film, Bambo.