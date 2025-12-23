Natasha Lyonne left Poker Face to "direct some movies"
The former Charlie Cale suggests that we all should have been less surprised about her departure from the series.
Last month, news broke that Peacock wasn’t moving forward with more Poker Face, and neither was star Natasha Lyonne. Series creator Rian Johnson is in the process of shopping the series around to another streamer, with Peter Dinklage as the potential star of that potential reboot. The news came as a bit of a surprise to most of us, but, as Lyonne says in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “We weren’t shocked! Isn’t that funny, how that happens? ‘News to some people,’ is what it should say!” Fair enough—we here at The A.V. Club are not the creators and stars of hit series Poker Face. Lyonne would describe this as “New news to just us who haven’t been keyed in on the news as it was unfolding in real time.”