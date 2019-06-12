Reasonable DiscussionsReasonable Discussions: June 12The A.V. ClubToday 11:00amFiled to: Reasonable DiscussionsFiled to: Reasonable Discussions26SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsChange in-article videoGo to permalinkPhoto: Fox Photos (Getty Images)Here’s your weekly open thread. Thank you for making our site’s community vibrant, intelligent, and fun!AdvertisementShare This StoryRecommended StoriesArcs of future past: 14 classic X-Men stories that would make good X-Men moviesThe hot, turbulent summer of Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power”Tom Skerritt tells us the funniest thing he ever witnessed on the Alien set