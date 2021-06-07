Rob Zombie riding his Dragula to Mockingbird Lane for Munsters reboot

L - Rob Zombie, R - Fred Gwynne as Herman Munster, Al Lewis as Grandpa Photo : Kevin Winter (Getty) / Hulton Archive (Getty)

The master of remakes of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (despite never directing one of his own), Rob Zombie is bringing his dusty touch to 1313 Mockingbird Lane. Announcing his latest film on Instagram earlier today, Zombie says his next movie will be a reboot of the 60s horror-infused sitcom The Munsters.



Advertisement

“Attention Boils and Ghouls!” Zombie wrote on Instagram. “The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! The Munsters! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!”

Like most people who liked seeing Frankenstein on TV every week, Zombie is a huge fan of The Munsters. In addition to “chasing” this movie for 20 years, Howard Stern told listeners in 2010 that Zombie and Stern sat around watching The Munsters during a vacation. Stern recalled Zombie saying that he saw each episode at least “17 times.” Maybe he’s the one to answer that question that’s been rattling around in our (and Apu’s) head for decades: If Eddie’s mother is a vampire and his dad is a Frankenstein, why is he a werewolf?

Zombie’s been laying low for the last few years, at least when it comes to his movie career. Following the release and subsequent box office returns of Halloween II, Zombie dug his heels into his original concepts, including the late Devil’s Rejects sequel 3 From Hell. All failed to make much of a dent, with critics panning and audiences ignoring (or, more likely, not knowing they existed—his last film to open in more than 360 theaters was Halloween II).

The former White Zombie frontman isn’t the first to take a stab at rebooting America’s second family of monsters (sorry, the Addams Family are still number one—you can complain in the comments). Between 1980 and 2012, several Munster sequels, reboots, and remakes aired, and they all have incredible casts. The original family, including Fred Gwynne, Al Lewis, and Yvonne De Carlo, donned the makeup for 1981’s The Munsters’ Revenge. Years later, character actor extraordinaire John Schuck popped a couple of bolts his neck to play Herman Munster against Lee Merriweather’s Lily for The Munsters Today. The last reboot attempt came about in 2012, with Hannibal mastermind Bryan Fuller’s Mockingbird Lane. Originally planned as a TV series, the pilot aired as a made-for-TV movie starring, get this, Jerry O’Connell as Herman and Eddie Izzard as Grandpa (not bad!).

Neither Zombie nor the studio announced any other details. Still, we feel that it’s fair to assume that Zombie’s wife Sherri Moon will play either Lily or Marylin (or, fuck it, why not both?). Regardless , for the love of God, keep Andy Serkis away from the Munsters’ pet dragon Spot.

