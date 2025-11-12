Pop prophet Robyn returns with a hit of "Dopamine"
The singer's first solo release since her 2018 album Honey taps into the mysterious magic of chemistry.Photo: Casper Sejersen
Pop fans can breathe a sigh of relief today: Robyn’s back. The “Dancing On My Own” songstress returned with new single “Dopamine,” the first new music she’s put out solo since her 2018 album Honey. Accompanied by a video from director Marili Andre, “Dopamine” is ecstatic, propulsive synth-pop in classic Robyn fashion. In an Instagram post to commemorate the release, the writer-producer said she’d been working on the song “for almost a decade” before its release. She added: “How great to have a body, how great to have a brain, how great to be alive.”