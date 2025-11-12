Pop prophet Robyn returns with a hit of "Dopamine"

Pop fans can breathe a sigh of relief today: Robyn’s back. The “Dancing On My Own” songstress returned with new single “Dopamine,” the first new music she’s put out solo since her 2018 album Honey. Accompanied by a video from director Marili Andre, “Dopamine” is ecstatic, propulsive synth-pop in classic Robyn fashion. In an Instagram post to commemorate the release, the writer-producer said she’d been working on the song “for almost a decade” before its release. She added: “How great to have a body, how great to have a brain, how great to be alive.”

Elaborating in a press release, the singer observed that our modern world has become saturated with technology and areas of study meant to isolate and explain our every mood and emotion. “It’s almost like we don’t even accept that we’re human anymore, like we’re trying to shoot ourselves out of it and explain every single thing—which I think is great, but that’s also why the world is shit, this idea that you can figure out and win life or something,” Robyn said in her statement. “The doubleness of ‘Dopamine’ is having an emotion that is super real, super strong, intense, enjoyable or painful, and at the same time knowing that this is just a biological process in my body—and then not to choose religion or science. To just accept that they’re there together and to be able to go in between.”

While she hasn’t put out a full-length release in seven years, Robyn continues to be celebrated as a pioneer by her pop peers. Since the release of Honey, she’s been featured on tracks by Lorde, Charli XCX, and Jamie xx. Earlier this year, she performed with David Byrne for SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert. Per NME, her longtime collaborator Klas Åhlund said on a podcast in September that he had “just finished a new Robyn album that’s coming out,” so we can look forward to the full record announcement in the near future.