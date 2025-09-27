J.K. Rowling shares video mocking Emma Watson after latter's interview about her

Earlier this week, we reported that Emma Watson had given a fairly rare interview about her life and her career—including touching on her and her Harry Potter castmates’ very public rift with author J.K. Rowling over her ever-entrenching attacks on trans rights. In the interview (on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast) Watson struck a sort of “She’s still your aunt even when she sucks” tone, expressing that “I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with.”

Rowling—who’s spent the five years since she started getting heavy into peddling transphobic rhetoric doing stuff like devoting her considerable wealth to funding court cases in the U.K., in the hopes of getting rulings curtailing trans rights—does not appear to agree with this sentiment. The author (who has suggested in the past that she will never forgive Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint for making statements in support of trans people in the wake of her own very public embrace of attacking them) didn’t respond directly to Watson’s interview. But she did repost, with praise, a video from the online comedian known as Intel Lady, mocking Watson’s conversation—including suggesting she was only trying to cozy back up to Rowling in order to secure work. (Watson has been on a multi-year hiatus from acting.)

Rowling then went on to suggest that Watson basically deserves any backlash she gets for trying to hold on to warm memories of a woman she has known since she was 11 years old, writing, in response to a post on the subject of people criticizing the actress for the interview, that “It’s quite extraordinary how many people think a crocodile will be so grateful you’ve fed it red meat for years that it’ll let you stroll away unharmed when you decide you want a break.” So, yeah: Probably not going to end up being one of those “We’ll laugh about this with the aid of hindsight” reconciliations any time soon.