Look at this fucking dork Photo : Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Elon Musk sucks, and Saturday Night Live asking him to host this week’s episode also sucks, setting a new standard for shitty decisions on the part of Lorne Michaels. It’s an obvious ploy to get those hate-watching views; never mind that Musk definitely cannot act (while musical guest Miley Cyrus actually can) and that he’s a union busting, transphobic asshole whose greatest claim to fame is acting like an out-of-control toddler on Twitter. Booking Musk prompts flashbacks of when He Who Shall Not Be Named hosted the show in 2015.



Musk has no talent to contribute to SNL. So what the fuck is he supposed to do? Brag about launching rockets? Tell clumsy jokes reminding us he’s somehow the second richest guy in the world and in a relationship with Grimes? If this SNL promo is any indication of what tomorrow’s episode will be like, then yes.



In the promo, where Musk opts for a bandana over his mask (bEcAuSe He’S aN oUtLaW), he lets us know he’s a “wild card, so there’s no telling what [he] might do,” to which Miley Cyrus replied “Same here, rules’ no thing.” Cecily Strong reminds them it’s the Mother’s Day show, so their moms will be in the audience, to which Musk awkwardly responds, “Fine, we’ll be good...ish.”

It somehow gets even worse, with SNL really trying to push the whole “Elon Musk founded SpaceX, isn’t that cool?!” narrative. “What’s new with you, Elon?,” asks Miley, who probably deserves better than this. “I just did a successful rocket launch this week!” replies X Æ A-Xii’s dad. Cyrus, who can’t even act like she’s actually invested, says “Wow.” Strong, who looks like she’s so close to quitting the show, chimes in saying “Well, I did my laundry.”

To the last remaining loyal SNL fans, the promos are a reminder: You don’t have to torture yourself by watching this episode. You can just cringe watching the clips on YouTube the next day.