R.I.P. Sonny Curtis, singer-songwriter of the Mary Tyler Moore Show theme

Curtis, a high school friend of Buddy Holly, also wrote "I Fought The Law," and spent decades playing with The Crickets.

By William Hughes  |  September 20, 2025 | 5:36pm
Sonny Curtis has died. A veteran musician who got his start playing guitar with his high school friend Buddy Holly, Curtis was best known as a songwriter, with tunes like “Walk Right Back” and “I Fought The Law” becoming major hits for other artists. But it was with his own voice that Curtis achieved a more TV-focused version of fame: Approached about the possibility of writing a theme song for Mary Tyler Moore’s new comedy series in 1970, Curtis reportedly spent all of two hours penning “Love Is All Around” before playing it for producer James L. Brooks—achieving in a day the sort of generation-affecting impact many artists spend decades striving for. Per Variety, Curtis died on September 19 after a sudden illness. He was 88.

Born in Texas, Curtis was still just a teenager when he met and began playing with Holly, performing on some of the rising star’s early Decca sessions. He formally joined Holly’s latest band, The Crickets, in late 1958—just a few months before Holly died in a plane crash in February 1959. Although briefly separated by military service, Curtis would continue to associate with The Crickets for the rest of his life, being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with them in 2012, and frequently appearing and touring with fellow members Jerry Allison and Joe B. Mauldin. Allison also helped Curtis secure his first major success as a songwriter: He was touring with the Everly Brothers in the late ’50s when Curtis (still serving at the time) brought him “Walk Right Back”; the song became a hit single for the duo in 1961.

Shortly before, The Crickets had released their first studio album since Holly’s death, In Style With The Crickets. It featured several solo Curtis compositions—including “I Fought The Law,” which made relatively little impact at the time, but was picked up five years later by the Bobby Fuller Four. The quartet’s version injected energy (and some killer harmonies) into the track, producing a hit single that marked the group’s first Top 10 success. The song would go on to be one of the most covered of Curtis’ career, including a 1978 version that became a hit for The Clash.

In 1970, Curtis was approached by his friend Doug Gilmore (a noted Nashville musician who also had a long career working on Hollywood music) who asked him if he’d like to take a stab at writing a theme song for The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Inspired by a four-page synopsis of the show, Curtis wrote, in the span of an afternoon, a song about a young woman trying to find her place in the world, and then brought it to Brooks. Some sources suggest that Brooks and the other producers reached out to Andy Williams to perform the official version for the series, but eventually returned to Curtis for the vocals. He later updated the song for the show’s second season. (Notably changing “You might just make it after all” to the more confident “You’re gonna make it after all,” and adding the immortal question “Who can turn the world on with her smile?”) Curtis would continue to play “Love Is All Around” for the rest of his career, including a more country version arranged exclusively for guitar.

Curtis’ death was announced via social media by his daughter, who wrote that “He was 88 and he lived a more exceptional life than anyone I’d ever met. He made a mark on this world, and he made a mark on the hearts of all who knew him. It’s a sad day, but what a life. May we look at his life with joy rather than sadness. He would have wanted that.”

 
