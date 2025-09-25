South Park kicks the literal shit out of FCC chair Brendan Carr

Anyone worried that South Park might be feeling a little cowed after the events of the last two weeks may now pretty safely put those fears to rest: Although the Comedy Central show—which missed its deadline last week, as it races through a hyper-political 27th season—didn’t touch on the death of Charlie Kirk with its latest episode, it went hard on a man who’s been very vocal about how other people have talked about it: FCC chair Brendan Carr. Pretty literally, as Trey Parker and Matt Stone took very obvious glee at having the show’s version of Carr be brutalized in a number of ways throughout Wednesday night’s “Conflict Of Interest,” ending with him stuck in traction in the hospital (with his arm locked in a distinctive pose), while being told that “He may lose his freedom of speech” if a virus caught from exposure to cat feces reaches his brain.

To be fair, Carr campaigned just as hard to be South Park‘s latest administration whipping boy, after a week of throwing his weight around to try to get the broadcast TV networks to toe the line and stop saying mean things about his boss. We’ve noted that Parker and Stone have spent the last few months basically daring administration officials to respond to them this season, and this might be the most aggressive provocation yet, as they depicted Carr being poisoned, pushed down stairs, and covered in cat shit as part of a comedy of errors involving Trump trying to get rid of his unborn child inside Satan’s butt. In case the previous sentence didn’t make it clear, South Park isn’t all that interested in doing nuanced satire right now—although the show did take some more thoughtful pokes at the ever-increasing prevalence of online betting in American culture—but it remains shocking and bracing to see how far the series will go when it’s on the offensive.

All that and the show weighed in on the Israel-Gaza conflict, tapping Kyle’s mom—who, like most of the show’s adults, can veer wildly in how villainously she acts—to pointedly note that the current fight in the region is “not Jews vs. Palestine, it’s Israel vs. Palestine.” From there, she traveled to Israel personally to have it out with Benjamin Netanyahu, asking him, “Just who do you think you are, killing thousands and flattening neighborhoods, then wrapping yourself in Judaism like it’s some shield from criticism?” So, yeah: That week off has definitely not mellowed South Park out.