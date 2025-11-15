Succession's Dasha Nekrasova fired by agency over Nick Fuentes interview

Actor and podcaster Dasha Nekrasova—best known, in many circles, for her supporting turn on HBO’s Succession, as crisis PR operative/Cousin Greg love interest Comfrey—has reportedly been fired by her representation at Gersh. Specifically, Deadline reports that Nekrasova has been let go by the agency due to her controversial long-running political podcast Red Scare, and even more specifically due to her decision to conduct a 2.5-hour interview with far-right political figure Nick Fuentes.

Nekrasova has long blended her espoused political views—which have reportedly swung along the outer edges of a number of different portions of the spectrum over the last several years—with her more mainstream work, having gained early attention for touting pro-Bernie Sanders comments on Alex Jones’ InfoWars. She started her own podcast, co-hosted by Anna Khachiyan, in 2018, occasionally raising eyebrows with the show’s “dirtbag left”-adjacent political stances and statements, but never in a way that seemed to directly impact her more mainstream career. That appears to have changed with the interview with Fuentes, though, who’s considered the leader of the far-right “groypers,” a loose-knit organization that describes itself as “Christian nationalist” and “America First,” and which tends to get described by everybody else as racist, homophobic, xenophobic, sexist, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, and plenty more besides. The conversation between Fuentes, Nekrasova, and Khachiyan, which was originally broadcast in late October, but has circulated more widely in recent weeks, doesn’t do much to disabuse listeners of those sentiments, either, including conversations that seem to reinforce negative stereotypes about immigrants and ethnic groups, with a special amount of focus put on Jewish people.

In any case, it pretty clearly crossed a line for Gersh, which cut ties with Nekrasova earlier on Friday. At the same time, Deadline reports that a film role that she’d previously booked, in Gabriel Basso’s upcoming film Iconoclast, had also been pulled, before she’d actually signed contracts on the film.

Nekrasova most recently appeared in theaters with a supporting role in this year’s Materialists.