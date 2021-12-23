The A.V. Club’s list of 2021’s best albums was determined by 11 critics, who each submitted a ranked ballot of their 20 records of the year. Those ballots can be found below, along with their picks for additional nominations—including best EPs and best reissues. If you’re looking to explore the best records of the year that didn’t make our official list, this is the place to find them. Additionally, this is where you can find our critics’ picks for the best singles of the year. (Spoiler alert: Hope you like “Thot Shit.”)



