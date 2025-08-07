First The Paper trailer isn't shy about its connections to The Office
Domhnall Gleeson stars in the Peacock spin-off, but the trailer's best jokes are reserved for a returning Oscar Nuñez.The Paper, Photo: Peacock
The first full trailer for Peacock’s <i>The Paper</i>—the new spin-off set in the same universe as NBC’s massively successful American remake of The Office—wastes very little time in establishing its ties to the original show: We’re told, right up top, that this is the new pulp-adjacent project from the same documentary crew that spent so many years filming the Dunder-Mifflin hordes. It’s similarly efficient in letting viewers know who, say, their new Jim is going to be, with Domhnall Gleeson’s Ned quickly introducing himself as the straight-laced normie having to wrangle a staff of oddballs, while cracking jokes and smiles with a similarly sane female co-worker (Chelsea Frei).