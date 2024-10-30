Everyone is beautiful and nothing hurts in The Sex Lives Of College Girls season 3 trailer Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, and (temporarily) Reneé Rapp are back on Max on November 21.

Sophomore year is one big party in The Sex Lives Of College Girls trailer for the third season. Much of that is due to the glow-up of their classmates: “I mean, look at Skinny Greg,” Lila (Ilia Isorelýs Paulino) observes. “Now he’s Thick Greg. Look at all that titty meat he put on.” Since this is a show about college girls’ sex lives, everyone getting hotter and wilder is a step in the right direction. Cue the Chappell Roan!

The new trailer hints at what the titular girls are going to get up to this season. Bela (Amrit Kaur) is once again trying to rally funny women around her (and getting called out for her 1.8 GPA). Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) is taking a heavy course load in order to fast-track her way onto the Supreme Court. (Peep her new professor, played by Tig Notaro.) And Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) is just generally overwhelmed, popping espresso beans in order to juggle her sorority, schoolwork, and the soccer team. Amid all that, they’ve got to find a way to fit in lots of partying and sexcapades—although maybe the sexcapades won’t be as important this year: “Who needs men when you’ve got good music, great vibes, and the best gals?” Bela wonders.

What the trailer doesn’t give away is the resolution to any of the conflict simmering under the surface of the girls’ friendships. Kimberly seems to have found another generically handsome white boy to hook up with, but there’s no indication of any resolution between her and Whitney after Kimberly kissed Whitney’s ex Canaan (Christopher Meyer) last season. Meanwhile, Bela seems to have decided to stay at Essex after contemplating a transfer in the second season, but we’ll have to wait and see the fallout of her getting kicked out of her comedy group.

Most interestingly, the new Sex Lives Of College Girls trailer won’t give anything away about the departure of Leighton (Reneé Rapp). If you watched this without knowing anything, you wouldn’t even know Rapp is exiting the show. Of course a trailer shouldn’t spoil too much plot before we even get to see the season, but the decision to omit that from the marketing is somewhat surprising given that Rapp quitting was a pretty big story. We don’t even see much of the replacement College Girl, Gracie Lawrence, in these clips. But all will be revealed soon enough when the show returns next month.