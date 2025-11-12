Rosalina comes out tonight in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer
Brie Larson and Benny Safdie join the voice cast of the animated video game adaptation.Screenshot: Nintendo of America/YouTube
How does a studio top The Super Mario Bros. Movie, one of the highest grossing films (and the highest grossing film based on a video game) of all time? Add Benny Safdie and Brie Larson, apparently. On Wednesday, the trailer for the sequel The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released, expanding the universe of the original and introducing new characters Bowser Jr. (Safdie) and Rosalina (Larson). They’ll be on hand as Chris Pratt’s Mario serves as guardian of the animated galaxy when the film premieres April 3, 2026.