Rosalina comes out tonight in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer

How does a studio top The Super Mario Bros. Movie, one of the highest grossing films (and the highest grossing film based on a video game) of all time? Add Benny Safdie and Brie Larson, apparently. On Wednesday, the trailer for the sequel The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released, expanding the universe of the original and introducing new characters Bowser Jr. (Safdie) and Rosalina (Larson). They’ll be on hand as Chris Pratt’s Mario serves as guardian of the animated galaxy when the film premieres April 3, 2026.

Also returning for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Luigi (Charlie Day), Bowser (Jack Black), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), and Kamek (Kevin Michael Richardson). On a Nintendo Direct livestream, Illumination animation studio boss Chris Meledandri promised the sequel would include an “incredible range of characters… many for the first time, from iconic favorites to deep cuts that longtime fans will recognize.” IGN speculates (in keeping with a post-credits scene teaser from the first film) that fan-favorite Yoshi will also be part of the cast.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Larson’s involvement comes as little surprise, given that the Oscar winner is also a Nintendo ambassador. Her ambassadorship is not mere paid promotion, but true passion, she claims; if she’s not acting or releasing a cookbook, she is, apparently, gaming. “[Video games] are like the thing that’s connected me to my sister. My mom says her favorite sound is hearing me and my sister laughing while we’re playing video games together. I think I’ve probably played every Nintendo game that’s ever come out at this point, and so it’s just part of my life. It always has been,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024. “It’s never gotten old for me,” she said at an event for Princess Peach: Showtime! “It’s just amazing when you have a character that you’ve grown up with your whole life and to be like, ‘Wow, I’m still so into this.'”