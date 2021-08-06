Alert the presses (oh wait, that’s us), Hulu’s Animaniacs returns for season two, featuring 13 brand new episodes on Friday, Nov. 5. In the short teaser, Wakko tirelessly waits for the second season of his favorite show to load and he’s driven a pretty antsy from the slow moving progress bar. Yakko chills idly on the couch next to him, with Dot no where to be seen.

Warner siblings Yakko, Wakko, and Dot return for the second season of the revived animated series where they will continue to share some pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies, and even some important safety tips. The Warners along with Pinky and the Brain continue to wreak havoc everywhere they go, from the Warner Bros. lot, to an international beauty pageant, even all the way into outer space. Hulu’s promised the return of season one favorites Starbox and Cindy, as well as some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor.

Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer of the series, with Sam Register, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey. Wellesley Wild continues his role as showrunner and executive producer. Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, Tress MacNeille, and Maurice LaMarche of course return as the characters they’ve embodied for nearly 30 years now.

Though technically a children’s shows, Animaniacs garners viewers of all ages through its zany comedy that teeters on political satire. Since the announcement of its return on Hulu, it quickly became one of Hulu’s all-time most talked-about shows on social media. The first season of the rebooted classic led the Daytime Emmys wins this year, snagging four awards for best voice directing, editing, storyboard, and original song (“Suffragette City”).

The second season of Animaniacs arrives on Hulu on November 5.