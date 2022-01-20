It’s been a year and a half now since Amazon debuted the first season of Greg Daniels’ Upload, its sci-fi dystopia series about the digital afterlife. Now—even as some of Daniels’ other, older projects, like King Of The Hill, are moving back into the limelight—the streamer has set a return date for the show’s second season: Friday, March 11.

Upload stars Robbie Amell as Nathan, a guy who gets fatally wounded in a self-driving car crash, and has his brain uploaded into a virtual community for dead people called Lake View. While there, he a) falls in love with his still-living customer service “handler,” Nora (Andy Allo), and, b) tries to figure out if there’s a vast global conspiracy behind his death. (Sort of!)

The first season of Upload was a decidedly weird show, mashing together high-concept science-fiction, pitch-black comedy, and a much softer rom-com side into an unlikely cocktail of satire, thriller, and romance. Still, it ended on a pretty dark cliffhanger (Nathan runs out of data on his data plan, which has significantly more dire consequences when you’re using it to do things like “move” or “think”) that we’d like to see resolved, so it’s nice to see that the show’s finally coming back.

Upload stars Amell and Allo, along with Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, and Kevin Bigley. The series was created by Daniels, who’s also currently working on Space Force over at Netflix. (The second season of that weirdly dark, weirdly sentimental sci-fi satire, meanwhile, is supposed to debut on February 18.) He made headlines this week by announcing a whole slate of new shows with his old King Of The Hill partner Mike Judge; they’re currently working on a new animated series, Bad Crimes, starring Lauren Lapkus and Nicole Byer, and have floated the idea of a King Of The Hill reboot.

